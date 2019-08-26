Regina city council is addressing a gauntlet of topics at its Monday meeting, including a tax exemption for the Regina International Airport, the redevelopment of the Sears outlet building, and a plan that could see railway crossings removed from Ring Road.

Starting with a requested property tax exemption from the Regina Airport Authority, the airport is looking for a break lasting five years with a price tag of about $311,000 yearly.

The break depends on the condition that the airport secures a flight to a United States hub city by the end of next year or the exemption would end.

Council is also considering an administration-approved plan that would see the railway crossings on Ring Road rerouted north of the city.

The same plan was brought before executive committee earlier in August.

An application for a discretionary use application is also on the agenda that would see the former Sears outlet redeveloped into a U-Haul storage facility.

The building currently houses the Centennial Market, and several delegations will address the topic Monday.

Finally, council will address a response from administration on the feasibility of making the site of Taylor Field a temporary parking lot for Mosaic Stadium.

City officials are recommending against the idea.

