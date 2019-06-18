

CTV Regina





The second special council meeting is underway regarding possible amendments to the zoning bylaw.

After hearing from all delegations on Monday evening, council voted to shift debate on any possible amendments to the bylaw to a second meeting.

After delegations made their cases, Mayor Michael Fourgere said the message was clear.

He said he sees no problem with allowing athletic businesses to remain in industrial zones.

CTV Regina’s Cole Davenport is at the meeting.