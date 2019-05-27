

CTV Regina





City administration will file a report on the potential impact restricting single-use plastics could have in Regina.

The move comes as the result of a motion from Ward 2 Councillor Bob Hawkins.

“First of all this type of waste fills up the landfill, things like Styrofoam cups never disintegrate,” Hawkins told CTV News before Monday’s meeting. “This kind of waste blows around in our streets and amounts to litter. It’s also getting difficult for communities to ship their waste to other communities, other countries, they won’t accept it. So we have to find a way to reduce our waste for environmental reasons.”

Single-use plastics include items like grocery bags, straws and take-out containers.

Now city administration is tasked with looking into what restrictions other cities have on plastics and will come up with ideas on what could be brought in for Regina.

The report is expected to be finished and brought back to council by 2020.

Council also briefly discussed a notice of motion from Councillor Jason Mancinelli regarding another change to the recently-altered hours school zone speed limits are active.

Last month, council voted to reduce the speed limit in school zones to 30 kilometres per hour from 7am to 7pm, but now groups like the Scouts, Brownies, and some sports organizations are asking to see that 12 hour window moved to 8am to 8pm.

Mancinelli moved for the discussion to be added to Monday’s agenda, but it required a unanimous vote that was not met.

The second look at school zone hours will be discussed at the next council meeting in June.