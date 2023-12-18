Council passes 2024 Regina city budget with 2.85% mill rate increase

After four days of deliberations, Regina city council approved its 2024 budget during an evening vote on Monday.

The budget will see Regina’s mill rate increase by 2.85 per cent – up from the originally proposed 2.2 per cent.

Within the increase, funding to civic operations will rise 3.18 per cent, the recreational infrastructure dedicated mill rate will go up 0.5 per cent, while police operations funding increases by 1.6 per cent.

On top of this, the eastern pressure solution dedicated mill rate and Regina’s cold weather strategy will rise by 0.63 and 0.03 per cent respectively.

In its breakdown, the city lists the total mill rate increase as 5.94 per cent – prior to the “garbage collection reduction.”

The reasoning for this difference is the fact that funding for garbage collection has been separated into its own fund.

Regina’s five year capital plan includes around $137 million in 2024.

“To achieve a 2.85 per cent mill rate increase, certain trade-offs have been made, leading to the deferral of some capital investments,” the city’s budget breakdown read.

However, several city projects are set to go ahead in the New Year. They include:

Dewdney Avenue Corridor Rehabilitation

Facility Upgrades to Support Bus Electrification

New Indoor Aquatic Facility and Lawson Replacement

North East Community Centre

Community Space in Schools

South East Fire Station (#8)

During deliberations, council also approved a $1.01 million capital investment into the YWCA.

City councillors passed Regina’s utility operating budget Monday as deliberations entered into a fourth day.

It comes with a utility rate increase of three per cent in 2024.

“Plus [the charge] garbage bins, that’s $14.22 per month,” Executive Director of Operations Kurtis Doney explained.

The base utility rate increase totals $5.70 per month for the average Regina household.

An additional $8.52 is being added with the change of solid waste collection fees being moved from property taxes to utility bills.

Administration initially recommended a four per cent increase to the utility rate.

Councillors proposed an amendment, lowering it to three per cent.

According to administration, the change of one per cent amounts to $1.7 million towards the utility capital fund but saved residents $11 per year.

“This it’s three not four,” said Ward 5 Coun. John Findura. “Next year it’ll be three or could be more.”

Also discussed was a one-time rebate for residents of about $30 – however it was defeated.

The rebate would have kept the city’s utility reserve fund under the maximum allowed of $90 million.

“I’m trying to stay away from the sticker shock come [in 2025] because [residents] were happy to get a rebate,” said Ward 9 Coun. Jason Mancinelli.

“But still have the exponential growth year-to-year.”