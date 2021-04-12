REGINA -- A special meeting of Regina city council on Monday will be held to decide whether to sell a piece of land for less than its appraised value.

A purchaser, who has not been named, is looking to buya piece ofland north of the City. City administration recommends council sell the land for $4 million, $2.3 million less than the appraised value of $6.3 million.

If approved, the city would receive a non-refundable option fee of $50,000.

According to administration, the proposed development would be a substantial economic opportunity for Regina.

It is not known what the purchaser plans to do with the proposed development, but Economic Development Regina estimates it would add approximately $500 million to Regina region’s gross domestic product and indirectly support up to 1,500 jobs.

Businesses could also be createdin the areaonce the development is established.

The development is expected to result in several construction jobs and ongoing permanent jobs.

The purchaser would have one year to purchase the land for $4 million. If the purchase is made, but construction does not begin within two years, the City would regain ownership of the land and keep the $50,000 fee.​