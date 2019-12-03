REGINA -- Regina City Council is set to discuss lead pipes, cemetery fees and the Regina Police Service’s 2020 budget on Tuesday afternoon’s special council meeting.

Mayor Michael Fougere will submit a notice of motion that proposes accelerating the replacing of lead pipes in the city. The motion would help complete the replacement of the remaining 3,600 lead service connections in Regina by 2025.

Fougere’s motion is one of several items that were supposed to be presented at the Nov. 25 City Council meeting, however the meeting was adjourned before it was presented.

Councillor Jerry Flegel is also set to submit a notice of motion on the 2020 Proposed Regina Board of Police Commissioners Budget.

In the motion, which was tabled at the Nov. 25 council meeting, Flegel asks council not to approve the Regina Police Service’s 2020 budget, as it “is seen to be inadequate for the challenges and pressures facing the Regina Police Service.” The motion stated Regina has a lower rate of officers per 100,000 population than the majority of major centres across Canada, as well as both Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

Councillors will also discuss cemetery fees for 2020 and 2021. City administration recommends city council to approve a four per cent fee increase effective Jan. 1, 2020 and a four per cent fee increase effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The fee increase is to compensate for inflation, continue restoration of existing infrastructure and provide capital funding to develop new internment options for customers. The report said the resulting fees would be in-line with other municipally-owned cemeteries in Saskatchewan.