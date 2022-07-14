Council to move forward on stadium feasibility study, removal of transit fares for youth

Regina city council voted unanimously to create a ‘Catalyst Committee’ which would move forward on a feasibility study for a multi-use baseball stadium at its meeting Wednesday.

The committee will be co-chaired by Ward 7 Councillor Bob Hawkins and Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) CEO Tim Reid. It will aim to look at the costs and potential locations for a stadium while connecting with stakeholders and Regina residents.

“We are doing the study to ensure this is even feasible,” said acting deputy Mayor Lori Bresciani. “We know there’s needs for amongst the baseball community and we know we need to look at this stadium specifically. We’ll move forward after that.”

With the approval, the city and REAL will each contribute $15,000 in funding to the study.

Additionally, council removed fares for youth transit riders.

“We want more youth on the bus,” said Bresciani. “This is going to promote our transit system at a minimal cost.”

Children aged 13-years-old and younger will now be able to ride public transit for free. The original recommendation to council was to remove the fees only if the youth was accompanied by an adult. This was amended and removed by council.

Some delegations called for the age to be raised to 18-years old.

“Access to transit is stopping teens from getting jobs while they’re still teens,” said Regina resident Carla Harris to council on Wednesday. “They don’t have transit going to the service industry work that would be those ground breaking jobs for them after school, in the evenings and on weekends.”

The option to raise the age of fare-less rides was tabled to the budget process in 2023 at a previous meeting. A two percent increase in paratransit charter rates was also approved for inflationary reasons

Council also pushed an option to make paratransit free for seniors between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. seven days a week was pushed to the upcoming budget process.