Council to vote on annexation of land north of city

Regina city council will vote on the annexation of land north of the city that currently is part of the RM of Sherwood.

Eight parcels of land south of Inland Drive between Winnipeg Street and Fleet Street total 1,187 acres of industrial property.

“The reason for the proposed boundary alteration is to accommodate immediate and long-term industrial growth demands consistent with the development proposal opportunities presented by Viterra and Federated Co-Op Ltd. (FCL) which require the supply of city services to the Lands,” a council information package said.

The city said it has been in discussion with the RM to obtain the land for over a year, which included three unsuccessful mediated sessions.

Financial settlement by the city to the RM includes tax loss compensation in the amount of $126,000 payable to the RM within 10 days of the boundary alteration being approved and compensation for capital costs incurred by the RM relating to storm water drainage infrastructure improvements required for development of the Lands including $109,000 for development on the Viterra lands and subsequent amounts to be determined based on actual capital costs required to be incurred by the RM.

“The development of six of the eight quarters of land in the Lands by Viterra and FCL is forecast to generate $4 billion in capital investment,” the council agenda package said.

The City of Regina already owns four of the eight parcels of land proposed in the annexation.

If approved, the updated city limits would come into effect on Jan. 1 2023.

More details to come…