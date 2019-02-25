

CTV Regina





Ridesharing services are now clear to drive into the Queen City after an application process.

Regina city council unanimously approved its ridesharing bylaws at a council meeting on Monday night.

The bylaw hit some speed bumps when the report was presented to executive committee in January. After looking at several amendments, council asked for the bylaw to be drawn up at last month’s council meeting.

The province has left licensing drivers and companies up to municipalities.

Council is also asking for a report one year after ridesharing arrives to look at how the service is working.

In January, Uber said it expects to take about a month to bring its service to the city.

Uber began Saskatoon service on Feb. 5.