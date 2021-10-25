Council unanimously passes proof of vaccination requirement for all City of Regina facilities

REGINA -

Regina city council unanimously passed a motion to expand proof of vaccination and negative test requirements to all city facilities at a special meeting on Monday.

The office of the city manager recommended council approve the policy for all locations with exemptions for Regina Public Libraries and the Transit Information Centre, effective Nov. 1.

Three delegations spoke at the meeting in favour of the expansion.

Administration made the recommendation based on “the current situation affecting our healthcare system and the high risk of COVID-19 transmission being uncontrolled across Saskatchewan.”

The City of Regina implemented the province’s latest public health order on Oct. 1. which required proof of vaccination at recreation centres for visitors, community centres for fitness activities, city hall to access the cafeteria and at arenas for ticketed sporting events.

The provincial public health order exempts public libraries and transit services from the requirement.

“The expansion to other city facilities would follow the same process and procedures in the public health order but broaden the scope to include this as a requirement to access all programs and services within city facilities,” city administrations recommendation reads.

Proof of vaccination requirements will not apply if a person is seeking use of a washroom, entering a vaccination clinic, heating and cooling stations, food security program or other services for basic needs.

The recommendations said security or redeployed city employees will be tasked with enforcing the requirements.

“In order to support the expansion, wherever possible, security personnel would be in place at City facilities to confirm proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test upon entry. In the event security personnel are not available, City staff would be redeployed.”

City administration said it has been working closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to assess the ongoing situation, and that funds from the COVID-19 reserve are available to offset the projected implementation cost.