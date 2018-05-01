

CTV Regina





City council has voted for more transit options for football fans heading to Rider home games this season.

But, Normanview Mall no longer wants to be one of the pickup spots. That location is moving to the Warehouse District.

The city will be adding buses and charter service will increase from 155 hours per game to 350 hours.

Last year, the City of Regina expected about 1,000 to 2,000 people to use transit on game days. Officials were surprised to see an average of 6,000 to 8,000 transit users per game.

Transit services are free with a ticket to the Rider game.