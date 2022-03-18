Councillor calls for more consistency with masking amidst resident confusion

Although the provincial mandate has been lifted, the City of Regina is urging residents to continue wearing masks at all city facilities, leaving some people confused on what current requirements are.

City Councillor Terina Shaw said this is causing confusion. Shaw is calling for more consistency when it comes to mask wearing.

She believes people are confused over whether they need to be wearing masks, adding that she gets numerous calls from elderly people looking for some clarification.

At the Saskatchewan Legislature, Saskatchewan Party MLAs and their staff do not wear masks while all NDP MLA’s and their staff do, which Health Minister Paul Merriman said is an individual choice.

“I know the speaker sent out a directive awhile ago of what is acceptable in the building and to the best of my knowledge, it was each individual’s choice,” he said.

“I mean if you go back and look at where we’ve stood along the way, I don’t think it’s shocking to anyone and yeah, it’s up to individual members,” NDP MLA Vicki Mowat said, when speaking of all opposition members and staff currently wearing masks.

Saskatchewan residents are no longer required to wear masks and the provincial government doesn’t offer any recommendations to visitors at the Legislative Building.

City hall continues to urge masking at its facilities, which will be reviewed at the end of March.