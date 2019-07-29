

CTV Regina





Councillor Jerry Flegel is planning to submit a Notice of Inquiry at Monday’s city council meeting regarding the site of old Mosaic Stadium.

Mosaic Stadium, also known as Taylor Field, was demolished nearly two years ago and the site has remained undeveloped since demolition was completed, although potential future plans have been discussed.

"I think it's something to look at," Flegel said before Monday's meeting. "I just believe that this is one way we can fix some of our parking issues around the stadium that people have been complaining about."

Flegel is wondering what can be done to the site, asking city administration in the enquiry to advise “if the possibility of leveling the old Mosaic Stadium site would be feasible to be utilized as parking lot in the interim of the Regina Revitalization Initiative, including a cost recovery/revenue mechanism, that could alleviate parking overflow for various events held within the area such as Saskatchewan Roughrider games, Grey Cup, Farm Progress Show and Canadian Western Agribition.”

"It's empty and fenced off now, so they might as well use it for something," Paul T., who lives in the area, told CTV News. "There's a huge amount of vacant land that nobody can park on, so they might as well use it, charge $5 or something to pay for the expenses."

There are plans to redevelop the space into other uses down the line, but Flegel says that's still years away and wants to find out if the vacant land can be used as overflow parking in the meantime.

The inquiry is expected to be heard at Monday night's council meeting.