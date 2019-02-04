A Regina city councillor is calling for a public inquiry into construction of the Brandt building in Wascana Park. It’s being built on the site of the former CNIB Building.

Councillor Bob Hawkins says what started out as a small replacement building for the charity has now grown into a major commercial office development involving Brandt.

"I don't think the public consultation has been adequate. I don't think the regulations have been properly followed,” Hawkins said. “There has been a great deal of secrecy surrounding the whole project. I'd like an inquiry to get the facts on the table by an impartial inquiry officer and a recommendation made."

Those who oppose commercial development in the park have been picketing the demolition site. The Minister in Charge of Wascana Park says no information has been withheld from city council.

“I don't think an inquiry is necessary,” said Ken Cheveldayoff, Minister in Charge of the Provincial Capital Commission. “We certainly have the opportunity for city councillors, the City of Regina, they're part of the Provincial Capital Commission and in fact Mayor Fougere was the chair of the Wascana Centre Authority when this project began."

The NDP opposition is also pressing the government for information about this project, saying questions remain unanswered. The opposition is currently going over documents obtained through a freedom of information request.\

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Wayne Mantyka