City councillors will be discussing the highly contested construction in Wascana Park when they meet on Monday night.

There are 14 delegates scheduled to speak on the topic at the meeting, sharing their opinions on the current building plans and any future development in the park.

Three councillors, Bob Hawkins, Lori Bresciani and Andrew Stevens, brought forth a motion to protect the park from any further commercial development. Construction has been a controversial issue since Conexus Credit Union announced its plans to build its new headquarters in the park.

Last week, Conexus unveiled its plans for the new building. It was approved in 2016 after Conexus made an $8.2 million donation to the University of Regina to help renovate the College Avenue Campus.

A group of protesters called “No Business in the Park” have been raising concerns about construction for the current project opening the doors for future development in the area.

Construction of the new building is expected to be complete by 2020.