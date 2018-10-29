

CTV Regina





City councillors will discuss snow removal and renewable energy at Monday night’s council meeting.

Public works is recommending the city make last year’s pilot snow removal program permanent, and add another 11 kilometres to the routes downtown. There are currently snow routes in three high-traffic areas in Regina, including College Avenue and Victoria Avenue.

Delegates are also asking the city to “go green” and have the city be 100 per cent renewable by 2050. The group, called “Regina: A Renewable City,” will ask to return to council in the fourth quarter of 2019 with a proposal.

A recommendation has also been made to not adopt a living wage for city employees. A report was presented to executive committee earlier this month recommending against increasing the wage for hourly employees.