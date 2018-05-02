

CTV Regina





Counsellors have been brought into Greenall School in Balgonie after the recent deaths of one of the students.

The Prairie Valley School Division confirmed to CTV News that the student passed away suddenly.

“Our school community has experienced a tragic loss. First and foremost our sympathy and condolences are extended to the family and we share in their sorrow and loss.” A spokesperson for the school division said in a written release.

Greenall School was also placed in secure the building mode on Wednesday after police say a threat was made.

It is not clear if the two incidents are related.