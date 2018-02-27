

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan’s first H&M store will open in just over a month.

The Swedish clothing retailer will open its door at the Cornwall Centre on March 29, according to a news release sent Tuesday morning.

The H&M will be located in the old Havik building on 11 Street selling clothes for men, women, children and infants.

The retailer announced just over a year ago that they would be opening their first Saskatchewan location.

They opened their first store in Canada in 2004 and currently have 85 stores across the country.