Countdown on to Sask.'s first H&M store
An H&M clothing store in Washington, D.C. (SAUL LOEB / AFP)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 12:47PM CST
Saskatchewan’s first H&M store will open in just over a month.
The Swedish clothing retailer will open its door at the Cornwall Centre on March 29, according to a news release sent Tuesday morning.
The H&M will be located in the old Havik building on 11 Street selling clothes for men, women, children and infants.
The retailer announced just over a year ago that they would be opening their first Saskatchewan location.
They opened their first store in Canada in 2004 and currently have 85 stores across the country.