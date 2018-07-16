

CTV Regina





Campers are packing up and heading home after another year at Country Thunder Craven.

This year’s event featured an extra night of country superstars, with the mainstage beginning on Thursday night instead of Friday.

The RCMP says it received 43 calls for service on Sunday and 10 people were held overnight. Police say they received calls about assaults, nine disturbance calls, seven medical assistance files and one impaired driving charge. According to police, the impaired driving charge was related to a man driving a golf cart on the festival site.

Over the course of Country Thunder, police responded to 145 calls for service — including 19 Criminal Code charges. Thirty-nine people were held in custody.

The RCMP says it was a “relatively smooth and pleasant Country Thunder experience.”