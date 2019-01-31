

CTV Regina





A couple is facing a total of 74 fraud-related charges after an investigation by the Kyle and Swift Current RCMP.

The RCMP began its investigation into Dustin Purvis and Katelyn Jane Koury on Dec. 18. They were arrested at the White Bear Hotel in White Bear.

The RCMP says it received information from the public that the couple was at the hotel looking for food and a place to stay, claiming they had no identification or money.

The couple was initially arrested because the vehicle they were driving was stolen from Wapella.

The RCMP says it took time to identify the suspects and take inventory of everything in the vehicle. The Kyle detachment is currently going through more than 200 pieces of evidence in relation to the charges.

The couple is also facing 165 charges from the Ontario Provincial Police, including charges of dangerous driving, fraud, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

The Regina Police Service is looking to see if there are any links between this incident and identity fraud, possession of stolen property and fraudulent purchase of vehicle incidents in the city.

Similar incidents have been recorded in Manitoba and Northern Ontario. The RCMP says these incidents have not yet been linked to the suspects.

Purvis and Koury will make their first court appearance in Swift Current Provincial Court on Feb. 13.

The investigation is still ongoing.