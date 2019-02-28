

A Regina couple is scrambling to find a new venue to hold their wedding after being denied a location in Harbour Landing.

Debbie Rabak and her fiance wanted an evening outdoor wedding at the new plaza in the Grasslands shopping district.

She said she wanted the location because it's close to where she lives and she loved how the columns lit up at night.

“We wanted something unique, something that other people don’t have,” Raback said. “We got our first home in Harbour Landing, and we thought it looks really pretty at night.”

Rabak called the landowner, Harvard Property Management, to book the site. She was told the July date was available and she would be booked in. Days later she sent out wedding invitations.

Within a week she said she received an e-mail from Harvard saying her booking was being declined. Harvard told her the plaza was meant for tenant events, sales promotions and community charity events and not weddings.

“A booking inquiry was received for the use of the landing at Grasslands that didn’t align with the intended purpose of the space and was subsequently declined,” Harvard said in a statement to CTV.

Now Raback is scrambling to find new venue that is available for their wedding day.

“We have to have that date. We have people making accommodations, we have some people coming as far away as England so we do want to get something booked in and we need to keep that date,” Rabak said.

Raback says she is now looking at a community hall or hotel banquet room as a possible location for her wedding.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Wayne Mantyka