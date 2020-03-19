REGINA -- Couples are cancelling or postponing their destination weddings for 2020 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fareconnect.com CEO, Rick Gaudet, says the company is dealing with a number of destination weddings that were booked for April 2020 and are now being changed.

“We’ve had some that have pushed their date into November, because they wanted to get married this year, so they moved into November. But now you still have to coordinate with all of the people who were going to go,” Gaudet said.

Gaudet says most group trips are cancelled outright, but destination weddings are being postponed. Many suppliers are asking wedding parties to commit to a new date.

Gaudet says since the event is most likely being booked for a different season, there may be extra costs. In Regina, it’s sometimes not even possible to change the season of the event.

“You don’t have year-round service to a lot of the providers right? So, for example, Sunwing doesn’t fly year-round out of Regina, so now you’re restricted to a certain time frame,” Gaudet said.

A couple in Regina says they decided to postpone their wedding that was set for April in Mexico, because of COVID-19 and unknown travel circumstances. At that time, the borders were still open, but the bride, Svetlana Lairich, didn’t want to risk leaving their guests stranded away from home.

“For us, it was just mostly important that we keep our guests safe and healthy,” she said.

Luckily for Lairich, she received credits to book the event again in Mexico, and the hotel is holding her spot.

“It’s always sad to postpone your wedding that you have been planning for a year and a half. There’s nothing we can do about it so we’ll just stay positive,” Lairich said.

Gaudet says travel agents are also swamped right now, and are trying their best to help customers manage their trips. Travel agents are even sitting on the phone for eight to nine hours to get through to suppliers, while often losing their commission.

“A lot of agents who have worked on groups and the groups cancelled, and they got like cash refunds. Well, the agents lost all their money,” he said.

Gaudet says while many southern destinations are in crisis mode, anyone looking into a destination wedding for 2021 should start planning to book and solidify and airplane ticket and hotel room. Gaudet expects by mid-April 2020, offers on trips will begin appearing as different suppliers look to recoup their revenues.