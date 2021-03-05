REGINA -- A Regina court is hearing arguments about the best way to deal with the eleven lawsuits stemming from the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Sixteen people were killed and thirteen were injured in April 2018 when an inexperienced truck driver drove through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team's bus at a rural intersection near Tisdale, Sask.

A lawyer asking for approval of the class-action lawsuit says the representatives for nine surviving Broncos players are OK with not bringing their cases forward until after the April 2022 certification hearing.

John Rice of Vancouver is asking the Court of Queen's Bench to delay one lawsuit filed shortly after the crash representing five families whose children died.

Their lawyers say waiting at least another year, if not longer, could affect evidence and witnesses and cause the families more pain.

Rice acknowledges the suffering the parents have faced, but says the court needs to consider what's fair for all Broncos victims.