

CTV Regina





The Court of Appeal is expected to announce its ruling on the Saskatchewan carbon tax challenge this afternoon.

The written decision is scheduled to be released at noon.

The province is arguing the federal carbon tax is unconstitutional because it intrudes on provincial jurisdiction.

Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick have not signed on to Ottawa’s plan. A tax rate of $20 a tonne was introduced by the feds on April 1.

The Opposition NDP say the Saskatchewan Party missed the mark by not creating its own carbon price, leaving residents to deal with Ottawa’s imposed rate.

The federal government says the money from the carbon plan will be returned through tax returns and incentives.