

CTV Regina





The Court of Appeal of Saskatchewan will make a decision on the provinces appeal of the carbon-pricing plan on Friday.

The Sask Party government argues that the federal government’s carbon price is unconstitutional because it intrudes on provincial jurisdiction. Provinces that have their own carbon-pricing plan are exempt from the federal tax.

The federal government called the tax a “price on pollution” with a rate starting at $20 a tonne in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick, the four provinces that haven not satisfied Ottawa’s expectations that they’re doing enough to reduce emissions. The rate will then rise to $50 a tonne in 2022.

According to the NDP, the province missed the mark by not creating its own carbon price, leaving residents to deal with Ottawa’s rate.

The federal government says the money from the tax will be given back to residents through tax returns and incentives.