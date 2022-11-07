Court resumes for closing arguments in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial

The trial of Dillon Whitehawk resumes this week following a six-week adjournment.

Both the crown and defense counsel are scheduled to deliver closing arguments in the case on Monday at 1 p.m.

Whitehawk, 28, faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of Keesha Bitternose.

Bitternose, 29, died from multiple injuries and a possible gunshot wound on Jan. 2, 2020, according to an autopsy report.

Police found her body days later inside a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Jan. 5.

Crown prosecutors argue Bitternose’s death was gang-related, planned and deliberate, and they believe she was unlawfully confined at the time.

Several crown witnesses testified during the two-week trial in September, including former gang members, police officers and experts.

Bitternose joined the Indian Mafia (IM) street gang a couple months before her death, one witness testified. She was allegedly trying to work her way up in the ranks.

Whitehawk circulated rumours about Bitternose wanting to “eliminate” another gang member, according to witnesses. Whitehawk and another IM gang member allegedly talked about murdering Bitternose in retaliation, hours before her death.

The defense did not call any witnesses to the stand.

Whitehawk has pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried by judge alone.

Earlier this year, Whitehawk was convicted of two other first-degree murders that took place weeks before Bitternose died. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Justice Janet McMurtry, the presiding judge, cannot take previous convictions into account when making her decision.

More details to come...