REGINA -- As temperatures continue to rise throughout Saskatchewan, the province is reminding residents that provincial parks are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park facilities, including washrooms, visitor centres, picnic areas and campgrounds, all closed on Monday.

“We understand many people are eager to get out of the house and spend time outdoors,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a news release. “However, our provincial parks are not where people should be congregating right now. The health and safety of our visitors and staff is the main priority and we are supporting social distancing by closing these spaces, including visitor reception centres and washroom buildings. We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The province says people shouldn’t be going to the parks at all. Some trails are narrow and won’t allow two metres of physical distancing between people.

Sask. Parks will be offering educational programming activities on Facebook starting next week. Programming will be on the page at 10 a.m. Monday to Friday.