REGINA -- A person at Greenall High School in Balgonie, Sask., has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a release from the Prairie Valley School Division.

The school board said it was informed of the positive case on Friday. It added it is working closely with Public Health to put safety measures in place to protect students.

Public Health will be contacting anyone who may have been in close contact with the case.

The board said classes will continue at the school.