COVID-19 case confirmed at Broadview School
Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020 11:07AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, November 11, 2020 11:33AM CST
REGINA -- Students in one early-years classroom are transitioning to online learning after a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Broadview School.
The Prairie Valley School Division is working with public health officials to put necessary measures in place. All other classrooms will remain open.
Online learning will continue for up to two weeks and the school division said it has been in contact with families of the school.