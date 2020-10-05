MOOSE JAW -- Two people have now tested positive for COVID-19 at two different schools in Moose Jaw, according to the Prairie Valley School Division.

The most recent case is at Central Collegiate. Moose Jaw’s first school case was reported at Prince Arthur Community School last week.

The school division is working with Public Health to assist in contact tracing and its COVID-19 action plan is in place, according to Tony Baldwin, the divisions Director of Education.

Prairie Valley School Division has roughly 7,000 students and about 1,000 staff members.