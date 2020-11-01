REGINA -- Regina Public Schools says a case of COVID-19 was reported at MacNeill School on Oct. 31.

According to a news release, the school was informed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority of the case.

It said public health hasn’t, at this time, identified any close contacts in the school’s classrooms or common spaces.

The school will be open on Monday, the school board said.

If there are any additional close contacts at the school, it said, people will be contacted directly by public health.

A close contact is someone who has been within two metres of someone for a cumulative 15 minutes.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will contact any school family and staff member who may have been in close contact with the affected individual.

If any staff, students or school family members show any symptoms, they are requested to stay home and contact Healthline 811.