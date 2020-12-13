REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has declared new outbreaks in assisted living centres in Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province, an outbreak is declared when two people or more test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.

Below is a list of locations where outbreaks have been declared, along with the date of the declaration:

REGINA

Brightwater Senior Living, Dec. 12

Parliament Place Care Home, Dec. 12

Canadian Pacific Regina Yard, Dec. 12

Canada Post, 2200 Sask. Drive, Dec. 11

Greens on Gardiner Home Daycare, Dec. 10

Walmart Pharmacy, Harbour Landing, Dec. 10

Regina General Hospital, Unit 6F, Dec. 10

Regina Provincial Correctional Centre (RPCC), Dec. 9

Creative Options (Jameson Crescent), Dec. 9

St. Matthew School, Dec. 9

Bright Beginnings Early Childhood Centre, Dec. 8

SaskTel Head Office (Saskatchewan Drive), Dec. 2

Careica Health (311 12 Ave. E.). Dec. 2

Golden Oaks Boarding House/PCH (Sherwood Drive), Dec. 2

Eagles Club, Dec. 1

WestRock Container Canada LP, Dec. 1

Ministry of Education, Dec. 1

Elsie Mironuk School, Dec. 1

SASKATOON

Idylwyld Centre, Dec. 11

Extendicare Preston, Dec. 10

Samaritan Place (Park Neighbourhood). Dec. 7

St. Augustine School, Dec. 5

Adult Safe Hockey League, Dec. 5

Saskatoon Tribal Council Health Centre, Dec. 4

Loraas Recycling, Dec. 3

St. Paul’s Hospital 6 Medicine, Dec. 3

Westridge Child Care Centre, Dec. 3

Canada Post, 51 Street, Dec. 1

CENTRAL

Conexus Credit Union, Lemberg, Dec 1.

SOUTH

Kathy's Korner Daycare, Dec. 7

Estevan Leisure Centre, Dec. 4

Odessa/Vibank Bruins Hockey Team, Dec. 3

Nutrien Mine, Rocanville, Dec. 1

FAR NORTH

La Loche Health Centre LTC, Dec. 10

NORTH