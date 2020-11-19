Advertisement
COVID-19 cases confirmed at Evraz Steel Mill, other businesses in Sask.
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has declared new outbreaks in Regina at the Evraz Steel Mill, Ecole Wascana Plains and Clare Parker Homes.
These follow a number of outbreaks at several long-term care facilities earlier this week, including Regina’s Wascana Rehabilitation Centre. Other businesses and schools have also had outbreaks declared.
According to the province, an outbreak is declared when two people or more test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.
Minister of Health Paul Merriman and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update on COVID-19 cases Thursday at 3 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
Below is a list of locations where outbreaks have been declared in the last week:
REGINA
- Ecole Wascana Plains School, Nov. 18
- Clare Parker Homes, Nov. 17
- Evraz Steel Mill, Nov. 17
- Culture Grooming Lounge, Nov. 17
- Revera Green Falls Landing, Nov. 15
- Thomas Circle of Care, Nov. 13
- Wascana Rehabilitation Centre, Nov. 13
- CIBC, Nov. 13
- Thomson School, Nov. 12
- High Hill Welding, Sherwood, Nov. 12
- Lakeview School, Nov. 13
- U of R Paul Schwann Fitness Centre, Nov. 11
SASKATOON
- Luther Special Care Home, Nov. 17
- Martensville High School, Martensville, Nov. 11
CENTRAL
- Yorkton and District Nursing Home, Yorkton, Nov. 11
SOUTH
- Little Castle Child Care Centre, Indian Head, Nov. 17
- Hayes Haven Person Care Home, Indian Head, Nov. 17
- Central Collegiate, Moose Jaw, Nov. 14
- Swift Current Pickleball Club, Swift Current, Nov. 13
FAR NORTH
*There are no new outbreaks in the Far North as of Tuesday
NORTH
- U19 Bruins hockey, Prince Albert, Nov. 13
- Global Sports Academy, Prince Albert, Nov. 13
- Safeway, Prince Albert, Nov. 13
- River Heights Lodge, North Battleford, Nov. 12
- Purolator, Prince Albert, Nov. 12
- Caleb Village, North Battleford, Nov. 11