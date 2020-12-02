REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has declared new outbreaks at the Ministry of Education in Regina, the Regina Eagle Club, and multiple Saskatchewan hockey teams.

New outbreaks in Saskatchewan hockey teams include U18 Lehner Electric Foxes and the U15 Bantam Thunder in Prince Albert.

According to the province, an outbreak is declared when two people or more test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.

Below is a list of locations where outbreaks have been declared, along with the date of the declaration:

REGINA

Eagles Club, Dec. 1

WestRock Container Canada LP, Dec. 1

Ministry of Education, Dec. 1

Elsie Mironuk School, Dec. 1

Caledonian Curling Club, Nov. 29

Classic Dippers Sr Men’s Hockey Team, Nov. 29

Regina General Hospital (Hemodialysis Unit), Nov. 28

PTI Transformers Inc., Nov. 27

Turvey Centre (Louis Riel play cast members), Nov. 26

Doogz Diggers Hockey Team, Nov. 26

Bro-Ci-Tops Hockey Team, Nov. 26

Gailenes Child Care, Nov. 26

Cherries Sr. Men Hockey Team, Nov. 25

Paul Dojak Centre, Nov. 25

Regina Provincial Correctional Centre (Isolation Unit), Nov. 25

Pioneer Village, Nov. 25,

First Years Learning Centre, Nov. 24

Tim Hortons, South Albert, Nov. 22

Parkside Extendicare, Nov. 20

Santa Maria Long-term Care Home, Nov. 20

Highland Curling Club, Nov. 20

Avena Foods, Nov. 20

Jesus the Anointed One Church, Nov. 18

Ecole Wascana Plains School, Nov. 18

Clare Parker Homes, Nov. 17

Evraz Steel Mill, Nov. 17

Culture Grooming Lounge, Nov. 17

SASKATOON

St. Paul's Hospital (6 Medicine), Dec. 1

Sunnyside Adventist Care Centre, Nov. 30

Warm N' Cozy (Atton Cres), Nov. 30

Nutrien Mine, Allan, Nov. 29

SaskTel Centre Hockey League, Nov. 29

White Buffalo Youth Lodge, Nov. 29

Saskatoon Minor Hockey (multiple teams), Nov. 25

Saskatoon Food Bank, Nov. 24

Oliver Lodge, Nov. 24

Lutheran Sunset Home, Nov. 20

Royal University Hospital, Unit 5300 (Ortho/Trauma), Nov. 20

Saskatoon Correctional Centre, Nov.17

Luther Special Care Home, Nov. 17

CENTRAL

Raymore Rockets Hockey Team, Nov. 26

The Mosaic Company - Esterhazy K3, Esterhazy, Nov. 25

SOUTH

Swift Current Minor Hockey Association, Nov. 30

Fairview School, Swift Current, Nov. 28

Standard Motors, Swift Current, Nov. 26

Rebels Hockey Team, Assiniboia, Nov. 23

Senior Balcarres Broncos Hockey, Balcarres, Nov. 22

Fort Knox Hockey Team, Fort Qu’Appelle, Nov. 22

Little Castle Child Care Centre, Indian Head, Nov. 17

Hayes Haven Person Care Home, Indian Head, Nov. 17

FAR NORTH

St. Joseph's Health Centre, Ile-a-la-Crosse, Nov. 25

NORTH