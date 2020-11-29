REGINA -- The Regina public and catholic school boards are reporting individual COVID-19 cases at five schools in the city.

There has been one case each reported at Archbishop M.C. O’Neil Catholic High School, Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School, Ruth M. Buck School, Thom Collegiate, Grant Road School and the Crescents School.

The schools have reached out to parents and have been working closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to ensure safety.

O’NEIL

Regina Catholic Schools has closed the affected classrooms after the individual attended two full days of classes. This was before the school moved to the hybrid model.

Students in these classes will isolate until Dec. 2 and students affected in their hybrid model classrooms will isolate until Dec. 10. All other classrooms remain open.

MILLER

The school board has closed affected classrooms until Dec. 10. Students that are affected will learn remotely. All other classrooms remain open.

RUTH M. BUCK SCHOOL

Affected students will learn remotely and not return until Dec. 10. Classes are open for other students.

THOM COLLEGIATE

Affected students will learn remotely and not return until Dec. 4. Classes are open for other students.

GRANT ROAD SCHOOL

The school will be closed immediately and will re-open for all students on Dec. 7.

THE CRESCENTS SCHOOL

Affected students will learn remotely and not return until Dec. 8. Classes are open for other students.