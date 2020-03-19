COVID-19: City of Regina to respond to new measures
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 7:27AM CST Last Updated Thursday, March 19, 2020 8:24AM CST
REGINA -- Mayor of Regina Michael Fougere and City Manager Chris Holden will provide a response to new measures put in place by the federal and provincial government to combat COVID-19.
The response is expected at 9:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.
On Wednesday, Saskatchewan declares a State of Emergency after announcing eight new cases.
This is a developing story, more details to come...