REGINA -- The Athol Murray College of Notre Dame is preparing to send all boarding students home as it responds to concerns of COVID-19.

In a note to parents and guardians on the colleges website, Rob Palmarin, president and director of education said online classes have been initiated and the school’s plan is to continue providing this service.

“We know many of you will have various questions, such as, when you can expect students to return to campus, etc. At this time we do not have those answers. The College will continue to provide timely updates once new information is known,” the note said.

The school will continue to provide dorm services as long as students need to remain.