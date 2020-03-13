Microbiologist and author of “The Germ Files” Jason Tetro, says the virus is spread through the small drops that come out of someone’s mouth when they are coughing or sneezing.

Tetro says it takes about five days before an infected person starts feeling the effects of the infection, but an individual becomes infectious after four days. The droplets remain infectious for around two to three hours on a surface.

How to kill the virus

Tetro says the best way to kill the virus is with soap and water. COVID-19 has an outside shell made of lipids and fats, andTetro compares removing the fats from the virus to removing the fat from a plate using dish soap.

“I don’t think we need to go into full lockdown, but what’s going to happen is that as we start shrinking the number of mass gatherings from say 2,500 to 250 or maybe 100 or lower. We’re going to find that it’s going to be harder for us to be able to come together until we finally get to a point where we know that this virus is really no longer potentially circulating,” Tetro said.

Tetro adds the virus is not circulating in Saskatchewan, so there is no need to panic.

Social Distancing

Tetro says anyone within six feet to two metres of the person coughing or sneezing is at risk of catching a droplet on their body and eventually getting into their respiratory tract. Tetro says residents should treat this virus like any other, recommending people keep a six feet to two metre distance from one another.

Dr. Ryan Meili says the flu shot and COVID-19 have no association at all, as the flu shot is for influenza A and B. Meili says there is no vaccine for COVID-19 yet, but work is being done to find one. Meili says it’s important to try and avoid everyone getting sick at once in order to not burden the healthcare system.