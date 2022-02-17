COVID-19 deaths could still rise as hospitalizations peak in Regina, Saskatoon: CMHO

While Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 case numbers have peaked, the province’s top doctor said we are still two to four weeks away from reaching the height of COVID-related deaths.

Saskatchewan recorded 42 new COVID-19 deaths during the week of Feb. 6-12, which is nearly double the number of deaths from the week before.

All of the people who died were at least 40-years-old, but the majority of people were 80 and older with underlying health conditions.

“Even though our case numbers are coming down for people at highest risk they will remain at risk for the foreseeable future,” said chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab.

“They still need to do everything they can to protect themselves and the most important thing is getting your booster dose.”

Shahab said there are signs the number of COVID hospitalizations is plateauing in Regina and Saskatoon.

Provincial data shows 410 patients with COVID-19 were in hospital as of Feb. 16, which is up slightly from 384 the week before. More than half of the hospitalizations were considered incidental, which means patients were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19, but tested positive for the virus on site. Thirty-three people were in the intensive care unit.

Shahab said it could be a week or two before the province sees a decrease in hospitalizations. In the meantime, he said pressures on healthcare staff will continue.

“Hospitals at every level – local, regional and tertiary – are adjusting and trying to minimize any disruptions for planned care or elective care,” he said.

“Load-leveling will continue for several weeks as the case numbers come down.”

On Monday, the province lifted its proof of vaccination policy. According to Shahab, removing that specific measure likely will not impact case numbers moving forward.

“Even though two doses protected against hospitalizations and boosting further increased your protection against hospitalization, two doses six months ago did little to protect against transmission.”

With all restrictions set to expire at the end of February, including the mask mandate and isolation requirements, Shahab said March will be a month of transition.

He advises individuals and families to consider what they are most comfortable with and to do personal risk assessments.

Even though masks will no longer be mandatory, he encourages people to keep one handy, especially when around those who are considered high-risk.