REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the Pil Country section at Mosaic Stadium at the Roughriders game on August 6.

The SHA said a person or persons attended the game while infectious with COVID-19, between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Contact tracing is underway, however, the SHA added that the location of the case or cases in the Pil Country end zone makes contact tracing efforts difficult.

“There is at least one case of an infected individual attending the game in this section,” the SHA said in the alert.

The SHA advises all individuals in attendance at the game – especially those in Pil Country – should self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until August 20. If symptoms develop, self-isolate immediately and seek testing.

“If you already feel unwell or were in contact with an ill individual while at the game or afterward self-isolate and seek testing immediately,” the health authority said.

In a statement, the Roughriders wished those with COVID-19 who were at the game a smooth recovery and continued to encourage fans to get vaccinated, wear a mask in the stadium and stay home if feeling unwell.

"The Saskatchewan Roughriders worked closely with provincial health officials throughout the spring and summer and followed their recommendations as we re-opened Mosaic Stadium," the team stated. "We will continue to rely on their expertise and guidance going forward."

The Riders are set to play their second game of the season on Saturday when they face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Correction: