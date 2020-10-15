REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued the following COVID-19 exposure warnings in Regina, North Battleford, Harris, McLean, Nipawin and Redvers.

REGINA

Oct. 4:

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 5910 Rochdale Boulevard, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5:

McDonalds North Albert, 525 Albert Street North, from 8 to 9 a.m.

Allied Lumberland Home Building Centre, 227 Dewdney Avenue, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Fries Tallman Lumber, 1737 Dewdney Avenue, from 10 to 11 a.m.

• Oct. 6:

Prime Fasteners and Tools, 219 Fourth Avenue East, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Husky/Esso, 1755 Prince of Wales Drive, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Mr. Sub, 460 McCarthy Boulevard, from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

• Oct. 7:

Villains Strength and Conditioning, 4741 Parliament Avenue, from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

McDonalds, 525 Albert Street North, from 8 to 9 a.m.

Fries Tallman Lumber, 1737 Dewdney Avenue, from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Ultimate Deck Shop, 141 Fourth Avenue East, from 1 to 4 p.m.

A&W, 3805 Rochdale Boulevard, from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Lowe's Home Improvement, 4555 Gordon Road, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon

Home Depot, 1030 Pasqua Street North, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon

Shoppers Drug Mart, 380 McCarthy Boulevard North, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 8:

Regina Transit bus route #7 Glencairn/Whitmore Park, from 6:45 to 8:45 a.m.

Regina Transit bus route #1 from the Community Services Village to Cornwall Centre, from 10:47 to 11:05 a.m.

Regina Transit bus route #3 Sherwood Estates/University, from 11:15 am to 5:15 p.m.

Co-op Food Store, 4560 Parliament Avenue, from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.

Co-op Gas Bar, 727 Dewdney Avenue, from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Carl's Jr., 1920 Victoria Avenue, from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Sask Liquor Normanview, 490 McCarthy Boulevard, from 5 to 6 p.m.

• Oct. 9:

Villains Strength and Conditioning, 4741 Parliament Avenue, from 4:45 to 6 p.m.

Regina Transit bus route #2 Wood Meadows/Argyle Park, from 5:25 p.m. to 12:55 a.m. (October 10)

Oct. 10

Walmart Harbour Landing, 4500 Gordon Road, from 1:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Regina Transit bus route #3 Sherwood Estates/University, from 11:10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

HARRIS

Sept. 29, Harris Hotel Bar and Grill, 240 Railway Avenue, from 6 p.m. to midnight

Oct. 3, Harris Hotel Bar and Grill, 240 Railway Avenue, from 6 p.m. to midnight

MCLEAN

Oct. 7, Wood Country Building Services, Trans-Canada Highway, from 2 to 3 p.m.

NIPAWIN

Oct. 9:

King Fisher Hotel, 1203 Eighth Street West, from 8 p.m. to overnight

Cooney’s on First, 101 First Street West, from 9 to 10:30 p.m.

River Inn, 105 Centre Street, from 9 to 10:30 p.m.

NORTH BATTLEFORD

Oct. 7, Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1702-100th Street, from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

REDVERS