Advertisement
COVID-19 exposures reported on Regina transit routes, in grocery stores and other communities
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposures to COVID-19 on Regina transit routes, in grocery stores and other communities in the province.
There were exposures in Saskatoon, Lloydminster, Warman and Estevan.
REGINA
October 13
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 1 to 2 p.m.
October 14
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Regina Transit, Route 4 (Hillsdale – Walsh acres) @ Kramer Blvd, transferred to Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) to Superstore North, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m.
- Regina Transit, Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) @ Superstore North, to downtown. Transferred to Route #4, (Hillsdale – Walsh Acres) to Kramer Blvd, 4 to 5 p.m.
October 15
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 7 a.m. to 12 noon
- Walmart, 4500 Gordon Road, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m.
- Wholesale Club, 921 Broad Street, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Regina Transit, Route 4 (Hillsdale – Walsh acres), From Kramer Blvd transferred to Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) to Superstore North, 6 to 7 a.m.
- Regina Transit, North Superstore, Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) to downtown. Transferred to Route 4, (Hillsdale – Walsh Acres) to Kramer Blvd., 12 to 1 p.m.
October 16
- Crawford's No Frills, 500 Fourth Avenue, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
October 18 (*correction)
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2202 Broad Street, 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. (This was originally incorrectly communicated as occurring on October 19).
October 19
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 10 to 10:45 a.m.
ESTEVAN
October 15
- Michael's Bakery, King Street, 12:45 to 1 p.m.
- Walmart, 413 Kensington Avenue, 5 to 5:15 p.m.
- Eddie Websters, 122 Fourth Street, 6 to 8 p.m.
LLOYDMINSTER
October 13
- Lloyd Mall Shopping Centre, 5211 44th Street, 4:30 to 5 p.m.
SASKATOON
October 11
- Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, 9:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Hose and Hydrant, 612 11th Street East, 7 p.m. to close (late night)
- Snooker Shack, 3421 Eighth Street East, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
October 12
- Hose and Hydrant, 612 11th Street East, 7 p.m. to close (late night)
- October 13
- Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Good Life Fitness Preston Crossing, 1705 Preston Avenue North, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
- Fit4Less, 4-301 Confederation Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Snooker Shack, 3421 Eighth Street East, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
October 14
- Hillcrest Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home (including anyone who attended a private luncheon/function), 210 Wess Road, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
- Fit4Less, 4-301 Confederation Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours and 5 to 9:30 p.m.
October 15
- Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours
- Old Spaghetti Factory, 221 Idylwyld Drive North, 5 to 11 p.m.
- Fit4Less, 4-301 Confederation Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
October 16
- Outlaws Country Bar, 710 Idylwyld Drive North, 1 to 2 a.m.
- Shell Gas Station, 1101 Broadway Avenue, 12 to 12:15 p.m.
- Plato's Closet, 331A 105th Street East, 2 to 6 p.m.
- Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 2901 Eighth Street, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
October 17
- Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours
- The Dogghouse, 1527 Idylwyld Drive North, evening hours
October 18
- Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours
- Dublin's Pub, 3322 Fairlight Drive, evening hours
WARMAN
October 10
- Booster Juice, 701 Centennial Boulevard, 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
October 12
- Booster Juice, 701 Centennial Boulevard, 5 to 9 p.m.
Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.