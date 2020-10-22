REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposures to COVID-19 on Regina transit routes, in grocery stores and other communities in the province.

There were exposures in Saskatoon, Lloydminster, Warman and Estevan.

REGINA

October 13

Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 1 to 2 p.m.

October 14

Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Regina Transit, Route 4 (Hillsdale – Walsh acres) @ Kramer Blvd, transferred to Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) to Superstore North, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Regina Transit, Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) @ Superstore North, to downtown. Transferred to Route #4, (Hillsdale – Walsh Acres) to Kramer Blvd, 4 to 5 p.m.

October 15

Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 7 a.m. to 12 noon

Walmart, 4500 Gordon Road, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Wholesale Club, 921 Broad Street, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Regina Transit, Route 4 (Hillsdale – Walsh acres), From Kramer Blvd transferred to Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) to Superstore North, 6 to 7 a.m.

Regina Transit, North Superstore, Route 2 (Argyle Park – Woodmeadows) to downtown. Transferred to Route 4, (Hillsdale – Walsh Acres) to Kramer Blvd., 12 to 1 p.m.

October 16

Crawford's No Frills, 500 Fourth Avenue, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

October 18 (*correction)

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2202 Broad Street, 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. (This was originally incorrectly communicated as occurring on October 19).

October 19

Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 10 to 10:45 a.m.

ESTEVAN

October 15

Michael's Bakery, King Street, 12:45 to 1 p.m.

Walmart, 413 Kensington Avenue, 5 to 5:15 p.m.

Eddie Websters, 122 Fourth Street, 6 to 8 p.m.

LLOYDMINSTER

October 13

Lloyd Mall Shopping Centre, 5211 44th Street, 4:30 to 5 p.m.

SASKATOON

October 11

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, 9:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Hose and Hydrant, 612 11th Street East, 7 p.m. to close (late night)

Snooker Shack, 3421 Eighth Street East, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

October 12

Hose and Hydrant, 612 11th Street East, 7 p.m. to close (late night)

October 13

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Good Life Fitness Preston Crossing, 1705 Preston Avenue North, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Fit4Less, 4-301 Confederation Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Snooker Shack, 3421 Eighth Street East, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

October 14

Hillcrest Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home (including anyone who attended a private luncheon/function), 210 Wess Road, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Fit4Less, 4-301 Confederation Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours and 5 to 9:30 p.m.

October 15

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours

Old Spaghetti Factory, 221 Idylwyld Drive North, 5 to 11 p.m.

Fit4Less, 4-301 Confederation Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

October 16

Outlaws Country Bar, 710 Idylwyld Drive North, 1 to 2 a.m.

Shell Gas Station, 1101 Broadway Avenue, 12 to 12:15 p.m.

Plato's Closet, 331A 105th Street East, 2 to 6 p.m.

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours

Real Canadian SuperStore, 2901 Eighth Street, 5 to 5:30 p.m.

October 17

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours

The Dogghouse, 1527 Idylwyld Drive North, evening hours

October 18

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours

Dublin's Pub, 3322 Fairlight Drive, evening hours

WARMAN

October 10

Booster Juice, 701 Centennial Boulevard, 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 12

Booster Juice, 701 Centennial Boulevard, 5 to 9 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.