REGINA -- As Regina City Hall closes to the public until further notice the City of Regina wants to remind residents of several alternatives to in-person bill payments.

Online or telephone banking:

Contact your bank to set up a utility account and property tax for online or phone payments.

Visit regina.ca/utilitypayment to sign up for the Direct Debit Plan which allows for automatic withdrawal

24-Hour Drop Box Outside City Hall:

All payments including business licenses

Pay by cheque using drop box outside front door of City Hall, include payment stub

Postal mail:

All payments

Mail to City of Regina, PO Box 1790, Regina, SK S4P 4J3

Parking tickets can be paid online by credit card.