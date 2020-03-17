COVID-19: Here are some alternatives to paying your bills in person at City Hall
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 11:17AM CST
REGINA -- As Regina City Hall closes to the public until further notice the City of Regina wants to remind residents of several alternatives to in-person bill payments.
Online or telephone banking:
Contact your bank to set up a utility account and property tax for online or phone payments.
Visit regina.ca/utilitypayment to sign up for the Direct Debit Plan which allows for automatic withdrawal
24-Hour Drop Box Outside City Hall:
All payments including business licenses
Pay by cheque using drop box outside front door of City Hall, include payment stub
Postal mail:
All payments
Mail to City of Regina, PO Box 1790, Regina, SK S4P 4J3
Parking tickets can be paid online by credit card.