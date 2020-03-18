REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan issued a number of new orders following the declaration of a State of Emergency:

Gatherings over 50 prohibited.

Restaurants, bars and event venues must limit seating to 50 per cent capacity, or a maximum of 50, whichever is lesser. Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations are exempted.

Social distance of two metres between staff and customers.

All gyms, fitness centres, casinos and bingo halls will close until further notice.

Residents advised to limit non-essential travel outside Sask.

Licensed restaurants and taverns in Saskatchewan will be allowed to sell alcohol as an offsale indefinitely.

All crown utilities will defer bills with zero interest for six months for those impacted by COVID-19.

All government ministries, agencies and Crown corporations will phase in a work from home policy beginning March 23.

“This action will allow the SHA the ability to redeploy nurses and other staff and ensure medical supplies and personal protective equipment are available when needed and reduce risk of further exposure to our care providers and patients,” The province said in a news release.

Parents with children in daycares should prepare for more restrictions.