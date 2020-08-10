REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has released several advisories regarding possible COVID-19 exposure locations in Regina. Here’s a list of the exposures public health has alerted to over the last week:

Best Buy, 1 to 4 p.m., July 28

Cellicon, Cornwall Centre, 4 to 5 p.m., July 29

Walmart, Harbour Landing, 9 to 9:30 a.m., July 29 and 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Aug. 5.

Superstore, Golden Mile, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., Aug 5 and 7:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7.

Superstore, Rochdale, 6 to 7 p.m., Aug. 5.

Bismillah Halal Meat and Groceries, 4614 Albert St., 8:15 to 8:30 p.m., July 30.

A Tim Hortons restaurant in Regina closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

"We can confirm the Tim Hortons restaurant located at 1490 Park St. Regina, Sask. is currently closed. We were informed that a team member who works at this restaurant tested positive for COVID-19. We wish the employee a full recovery,” the Tim Hortons media team said in an email to CTV News Regina.

A number of employees at K-Bro Linens in Regina tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.