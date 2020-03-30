REGINA -- School boards in Regina have released some information about education will look like during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools across the province locked their doors on March 20.

Regina Public Schools will be contacting families in the coming weeks to discuss what distance learning will look like.

Students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 will advance to their next grade. High school students will get a passing grade of at least 50 per cent and will also have the option to improve their grades.

All students will have the chance to continue learning, with most of that learning through online resources.

The Regina Catholic School Board is working with its staff members and plans to communicate with families as soon as possible.