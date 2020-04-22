REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The cases:

The province reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday and 14 more recoveries, bringing totally active cases to 64.

Saskatchewan has recorded 320 cases to date.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Premier to broadcast live address:

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is set to address the province Wednesday evening, ahead of revealing his plan to “gradually, methodically and cautiously” re-open the province’s economy.

Moe will speak on the province’s COVID-19 progress, which will include a focus on remaining vigilant as restrictions begin to lift.

The address is scheduled to begin at 6:02 p.m., and will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca and broadcasted live on CTV News at Six in Regina and Saskatoon.