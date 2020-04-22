COVID-19 in Sask: Here are the province's latest COVID-19 case numbers
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
The cases:
The province reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday and 14 more recoveries, bringing totally active cases to 64.
Saskatchewan has recorded 320 cases to date.
Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:
Premier to broadcast live address:
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is set to address the province Wednesday evening, ahead of revealing his plan to “gradually, methodically and cautiously” re-open the province’s economy.
Moe will speak on the province’s COVID-19 progress, which will include a focus on remaining vigilant as restrictions begin to lift.
The address is scheduled to begin at 6:02 p.m., and will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca and broadcasted live on CTV News at Six in Regina and Saskatoon.