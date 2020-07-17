REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan has reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 923.

This is the highest single day rise in cases since the virus arrived in Saskatchewan.

In a release, the province said of the new cases, 31 are in the south region, six are in the central region, four are in the Saskatoon area and one is in the north.

HUTTERITE COLONIES WON’T BE LOCKED DOWN, FOR NOW

Saskatchewan has no plans yet to impose stricter measures on some Hutterite colonies after cases of COVID-19 further surged in their communities.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Rural and Remote Health Minister Warren Kaeding said even though it’s possible there might be more enforcement if the situation worsens, it’s currently not necessary.

“If we were not getting the co-operation, the tremendous co-operation we have been with Hutterites in particular, we would maybe have to consider something like that,” he said.

PROVINCE NOT READY TO IMPLEMENT MANDATORY MASK POLICY

The Government of Saskatchewan is not currently considering implementing a mandatory mask policy for the province, after seeing the biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

“Mask usage is just one of the tools that right now are available in the tool box,” said Warren Kaeding, the Minister of Rural and Remote Health.

“Our Chief Medical Health Officer has been fairly explicit as to where he sees a mask would be the best benefit.”

The province will continue to adhere to the advice of Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medial Health Officer, when it comes to mask use.

With files from Jeremy Simes and Brendan Ellis.