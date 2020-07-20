REGINA --
Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Saskatchewan is reported five new cases of COVID-19, with the south and central regions remaining as hot spots.
The province said in a news release Sunday that there are 129 active cases. There have been 943 cases in total, with 799 recoveries.
The province said three cases that were reported as positive on July 11 are now considered negative, which has brought the total number down slightly.
POSSIBLE EXPOSURES AT MORE SWIFT CURRENT BUISNESSES
The SHA has identified the following businesses that have possibly been exposed to COVID-19.
-
Wholesale Store, Swift Current, July 6, 4 p.m.
-
Kruse Glass, Swift Current, July 6, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
-
Walmart, Swift Current, July 6 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
-
Dollarama, Wheatland Mall, Swift Current, July 6, between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
-
Credit Union, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times
-
Dickson Agencies, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times
-
Rexall Pharmacy, Swift Current, July 7, multiple times
-
Walmart, Swift Current, July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m.
-
Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.
-
K Motel, Swift Current, July 8
-
Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.
-
Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 1:00 p.m.
-
Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 5:00 p.m.
-
Scully’s Food, Ponteix, July 10 around 4:00 p.m.
-
Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 10, unknown time.
The SHA says all listed businesses have been complying with guidelines meant to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Public health officials have removed the following buisnesses from previous alerts after further investigation.
-
Pioneer Co-op Grocery store (Mall location), Swift Current, July 7, 5:20-5:50 p.m.
-
Lac Pelletier Regional Park Golf Course clubhouse, July 5, 3:45-4 p.m.
-
Great West Auto Electric Ltd (Bumper-to-Bumper), Swift Current, July 6 and July 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
-
Cabri Co-op, July 9, 11-11:15 a.m.