REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan is reported five new cases of COVID-19, with the south and central regions remaining as hot spots.

The province said in a news release Sunday that there are 129 active cases. There have been 943 cases in total, with 799 recoveries.

The province said three cases that were reported as positive on July 11 are now considered negative, which has brought the total number down slightly.