REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Of the 962 cases reported to date, 145 are currently active.

The new cases are in the central region (eight), Saskatoon (five), the south region (five) and the north region (one).

Saskatchewan is also reporting three new recoveries bringing the totally number of recoveries in the province to 802.

RISK OF TRANSMISSION CONTINUES

The province says the risk of transmitting the virus continues following a warning that came last week.

“Since mid-June, there has been an increase in cases in the southwest and west-central parts of Saskatchewan, both on colonies and in the broader community,” the province said in a news release. “Public health investigation is ongoing to determine transmission chains and to identify contacts. While most of the recent new cases have been in southwest and west-central Saskatchewan, the risk of COVID-19 transmission continues to exist in every part of the province.”